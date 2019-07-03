Popular songstress, Simi has stated that women and girls are no longer safe in Nigeria. The award-winning singer revealed that the country does not treat women well when it comes to cases of rape and assaultAn angry Simi on Wednesday highlighted the danger Nigerian women face via her Instagram page.She wrote: “Women, even little girls are not safe in this country. First, there is oppression, abuse.“When something does happen to you, nobody fights for you. The family says ‘Protect our name’, the church says ‘touch not my anointed’.“The government just does not give. So men, please when people are fighting for women, say they are feminists and want equal rights for women, I hope you remember how unprotected they are and fight with them.“Women, when you see another woman fighting for you and your rights if you don’t like the approach because you think everything is all about submission.“Your life is constantly at stake if it hasn’t touched you yet, count your blessings. Open your eyes, the world does not favour you. Fight back.“As for these animals, you can only slap and rape for so long. One by one, judgement will find you and drag you down. I know men go through sexual assault too!“I acknowledge it but women and children are more vulnerable. Let’s fight for and protect the most vulnerable in the society,” Simi said.Simi’s statement is coming in the wake of the rape allegation leveled on Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo and viral surveillance footage that showed Senator Elisha Abbo physically assaulting a woman in an Abuja shop with the assistance of a policeman.