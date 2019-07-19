Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant, Leo Babarinde Dasilva has stirred controversy with a recent statement he made about the gender that cheats the most.The suave dude who has been linked romantically with Cee-C said women cheat more than men.Leo made this known via his Twitter handle. According to him, even when women are caught cheating, a lot of men don’t talk about it because of their ego.“Women cheat more than men, they barely get caught.Even If they get caught, a lot of men don’t tak about it because of their ego.His statement has elicited a myriad of opinions from Nigerians on social media.Read the reactions gathered below;@Doll: Not true Leo! Men do cheat more than women especially here in Africa kuz they always believe they can get away with it! And what “ego” are you talking about ??@Rich Daddy: Truer words have never been said!@Ped: Gbam! Their own na shop clean mouth…..serious cheaters.@Cajetan: Well some guys are like that and he ask and she eventually get angry they will beg to save the relationship because the guy may be better than him in bed or in pocket…but me i don”t try to beg if she don”t go down on her kneel with hands up she will no where she belong.@Genesis1: Right from the garden of Eden. Don’t ever trust a woman, just live with them. Adam never had any issues with God until mama showed up. The devil love the woman so much and the woman love flirting with the devil. Them sabi gossip…..that is how it got started