Nigerian pop star, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has shared the hardest part of being a celebrity.The self-proclaimed Star boy made this known in a recent interview.In his words: “The hardest part of being a celebrity, for me, is being one. It’s crazy to wake up every morning and be Wizkid. That’s why every time, I try to give people 100% of me so what you see is what you get,” he said.On how he manages his money, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner who has been linked romantically with Tiwa Savage said: “I have learnt to be smarter with my money, to save my money and I have learnt to invest a lot and that is what I do.”He also opened on how he felt when Drake reached out to him. Wizkid noted that working with Drake was a blessing.“Working with Drake was a blessing; he randomly just hit me up. It was weird. I am a kid from Africa making music. After that experience I looked into the mirror and said, the sky is the starting point.There is no greater feeling than performing to my hands”