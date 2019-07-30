



Wizkid, Nigerian singer, has earned his second entry into the US Billboard Hot 100 charts following his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a track off ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, Beyonce’s recent album.





The song, which debuted at number 76 on the Hot 100, marks Wizkid’s second entry on the chart as a featured act.





In 2016, the award-winning singer made his first appearance on the chat as a featured act in ‘One Dance’, Drake’s chart topper — which later that year became Sportify’s most streamed song in the history of the music platform.





Meanwhile, this week’s chart also sees Lil Nax occupy the number one position ahead of the likes of Chris Brown, Drake, Rick Ross, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and a league of other renowned figures.





Beyonce had dropped the ‘Lion King’-inspired album on July 19 — featuring Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, her first daughter with Jay-Z, and Saint JHN in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ — a track that became an instant hit on social media, spurring the hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge.





At just seven-year-old, Blue Ivy also earned her first career entry on the Hot 100.





Other Nigerians who featured in the 27-track project include Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and Tekno.





Billboards Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard, an American entertainment media brand.