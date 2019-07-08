The Women in Management, Business and Public Service has asked the Senate and the police to see to the dispensation of justice to Senator Elisha Abbo for attacking a woman.Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa-North District, was seen in a viral video recently beating up a lady in a sex toy shop sometime in March 2019.His action created a stir on social media with calls for his suspension from the Senate. Following the scandal, the senator apologised for his behaviour while the Senate and the police launched investigations into the issue.In a statement, WIMBIZ condemned Abbo’s actions, urging the Senate and the police to ensure the matter was treated with utmost sensitivity.The statement read partly, “The laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria do not support this (Abbo’s) untoward behaviour and should not be tolerated by anyone, especially from people who occupy sensitive, national leadership positions.“Having received the reports of police involvement to properly investigate this incident, we urge that the rule of law be followed to the letter in the dispensing of justice in this matter.“We also encourage the police and the relevant regulating committee within the Senate to treat matters like this with utmost sensitivity, precision and expediency in order to deter those who flagrantly flout the laws of our beloved nation.”