



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has launched the new Rivers State security initiative policy, tagged: ‘Operation Sting’.





Speaking at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, venue of the launch, Governor Wike said his administration is ready to protect lives and property.





He said that the initiative is a signal for criminals to understand that there is no hiding place for them in the state.





While charging the security agencies to make good use of the logistic arrangement put in place by the Rivers state government, Governor Wike said the policy would be extended to every part of the state including the waterways.





“Operation Sting is our own specialized security initiative anchored on an integrated and coordinated approach fully funded by the Rivers state government to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity.





“The operation is also to fight against every security threat to our state, our persons and our properties in other to create the right social environment to drive our development.





“Under Operation Sting we have taken concrete steps to strengthen the logistics and operational capability of the civil and armed security forces,” he said.





Also speaking, the commissioner of police in the state, CP Mustapha Dandaura, assured governor Wike of great change with the use of the operational equipment in the next one month.





In his remarks, Garrison Commander of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Adeola Kalejaiye, speaking on behalf of other security chiefs, said the armed forces will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security of lives and property in Rivers State.





76 patrol operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets, 8 armoured fitted gunboats, 2 Armoured Personnel Carriers for Police swift response actions, and 450 hand-held mobile radios to enhance communication among the security operatives were handed over to the security agents.