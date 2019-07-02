The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed insecurity for majority of the elections declared inconclusive.INEC chairman, Prof. Mamood Yakubu, stated this during the Commission’s meeting with security agencies that participated in the general elections.INEC meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) is in continuation of the 2019 general election review meetings.Yakubu, who is the co-chair of ICCES, also called for immediate prosecution for all arrested for electoral offences in the 2019 general polls.He pointed out that he will continue to champion the call for creation of different body to deal with electoral offences.Details shortly…