



The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, Dr Ita Enang has reacted to the “take a bow and go policy” the Senate adopted during the ministerial screening.





Enang said that the “take a bow policy” of the nominees was not unusual.





Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Friday, Enang said the practice was permitted in several parliaments around the world.





He also commended members of the Senate for asking the nominees what he described as relevant questions.





According to Enang: “I appreciate the Senate for their dexterity and the intellectual questions they have asked the nominees so far.





“This has indeed raised the bar of the Senate before Nigerians.”





The Senate had on Friday screened seven ministerial nominees.





The Upper legislative chamber had on Wednesday commenced the screening of the Ministerial list Buhari sent to them for confirmation.





The nominees include: Chris Ngige, Hadi Sirika, Rotimi Amaechi, Adamu Adamu, Mohammed Adamu, and Lai Mohammed.





Others in the list are Uche Ogah, Emeka Nwajuiba, Sadiya Farouk, Musa Bello, Godswill Akpabio, Sharon Ikeazor, Ogbonnaya Onu, Akpa Udo, and Adebayo (Ekiti), among others.