



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday charged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Department of State Services, DSS.





PDP said Oshiomhole should submit himself to DSS and EFCC in other to redeem and clear himself of corrupt charges against him while he was the governor of Edo State.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said Oshiomhole should face his pending corruption allegations and imminent sack for alleged misconduct, instead of “seeking a face-saving measure by embarking on shadow-boxing against the PDP.”





Ologbondiyan said the APC National Chairman, “who is battling his ouster calls by APC leaders over allegations of corruption and malfeasance in his handling of their party, is in no position to cast aspersions or pontificate to the PDP on our lawful internal activities and relationship with our elected public officials.”





He said: “Instead of trying to launder his image by unnecessarily attacking the PDP, we advice Oshiomhole to redeem his name by submitting himself to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer huge allegations of corruption as Edo state governor as well as alleged misconducts as APC Chairman.





“We challenge Oshiomhole to speak out on the allegations that he fled the country at the wake of his reported interrogation by the DSS in 2018 over accusations of corruption.





“This is a leader who had accepted that his party and the government it formed are sanctuaries of corrupt persons, when he stated, at the APC campaign rally in Edo state last year, that “once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven”.





“Moreover, instead of this fixation on the PDP, Oshiomhole already has his plate full with the crisis in his home state, Edo, where he is generally believed to be responsible for political tension by trying to force himself on the state governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as godfather.





“Oshiomhole needs to concentrate on the crisis rocking his party as well

as the Presidency where the members of the cabal are at daggers drawn over the sharing of positions as “booty” of a rigged election.”