



The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has said the people of the South-East should have no regret for being excluded in appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari.





OYC’s President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro explained that Buhari has the constitutional rights to appoint his team from any part of the country.





Reacting to Buhari’s reappointment of Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff and Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Isiguzoro urged people of the South-East to rise up above sentiments and embrace the choice of appointments by the president.





A statement signed by Isiguzoro reads: “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide felicitates with Mallam Abba Yari and Mr Boss Mustpha as Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Federal Government.

“Their appointments are well deserved and as a reward for their immeasurable Contribution and hard work for the success of President Buhari’s Electoral victory in the last 2019 Presidential polls, and Igbo Youths will continue to partner with them to ensure that Presidency completes all ongoing projects approved by the last Federal Executive Council.





“Igbos have no regrets Over their appointments as President Muhammadu Buhari has the Constitutional rights to select his team from any part of the Country, and those who are familiar with him, The appointment of Abba Yari and Boss Mustpha had confirmed that trust built Over the years and the saying” You can’t change the winning team”.





“We urge Igbos to rise up above sentiments and embrace the choice of the Presidency over the position of SGF and Chief of staff, as Those who are already on the ground, fears no fall. Congratulations Mallam Abba Yari and Mr Boss Mustpha.”