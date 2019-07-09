



Veteran musician Eedris Abdulkareem has responded to a statement by Apostle Johnson Suleman, Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on protest against Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.





Some members of the Creative Group Industry led by Eedris Abdulkareem on Monday staged a peaceful protest to the Redemption Camp, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, to make some demands from the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to speak up on some developments affecting the masses in the country.





The protesters in their hundreds, included maverick Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, Michael Parish, Idris Abdulkareem, Baba Fryo and a couple of other upcoming artists.





Suleman countered their claim that Pastor Adeboye was quiet about happenings in the country and release of Leah Sharibu, noting that he had asked Nigerians to pray about the situation.





However, Eedris Abdulkareem, who was among the protesters, took to Instagram page on Tuesday morning attacking Apostle Suleman.





He queried why Suleman did not pray for Stephanie Otobo who accused him of sleeping with her, rather he reported the case to the police.





According to him, a man of God must not only pray but speak out against injustice.





He wrote: “Dear Apostle Suleiman, are you aware that Leah Sharibu has been under captivity for FIVE HUNDRED AND ONE DAYS? 501 DAYS….YES.





“Let me ask you why you did not pray to God when Stephanie Otobo accused you. Instead you went to the police. Why did you speak up against her and now ask us to be silent while our people are killed daily?





“I remember Pa Adeboye praying for Buhari. Why did he not also refuse to pray for him then. What is this hypocrisy that we like to dey embrace for Nigeria?





“All I am saying is this: Keep praying but also speak up? It costs all of you nothing. The Bible says Faith without works is dead. I am not a pastor yes I know this.





“If you as a man of God cannot join me to condemn the atrocities that are currently going on. If you as a man of God cannot condemn with your mouth (I no talk say make you carry gun or make you fight). Then the God that you serve and the one that hates injustice are not the same.





“Na me Eedris Abdulkareem talk am! Peace and Love always.”