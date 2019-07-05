Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted more influx of moisture into the country for Friday.NiMet`s “Weather Outlook“ on Thursday in Abuja predicted rains over central states during the morning hours.According to NiMet, thunderstorms are likely over Jos, Bauchi, Abuja, Adamawa and Mambilla Plateau while other part will be cloudy later in the day.It further predicted day and night of the region`s temperature of 27 to 35 degree Celsius and 18 to 26 degree Celsius respectively.“For Northern States, partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern flank of the region with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.“ Later in the day, partly cloudy conditions are likely over the western flank of the region with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Yobe, Nguru, Dutse and Gombe.“The day and night temperature of the region are expected to be 34 to 37 degree Celsius and 24 to 25 degree Celsius, “ NiMet predicted.According to the agency, moderate rains are expected over the Southern States region during the morning hours, except Enugu, Abia, Umuahia, Asaba, Owerri, Onitsha, Ogoja and Obudu.NiMet further predicted rainy activities and thunderstorms over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperature of 29 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius.NAN