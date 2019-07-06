



On Thursday, July 4, we had reported that Busola Dakolo, who had accused Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 16, has filed a complaint against the spiritual leader.On that ground, the police begun investigation into the complaint.





According to YNaija, Busola Dakolo’s legal representative had earlier filed the petition at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Lagos on 27th June, 2019, a day before the release of the video where she narrated her harrowing story of rape by Fatoyinbo.









“Yes, she already came to the police to file a case with us before she even came to the public. The case is here with us in Lagos. Some of the Ogas here say the Biodun man has found out and is trying to move the case to Abuja, but that is not possible because the lady in question is resident here and she filed here. An investigation is ongoing, and I am telling you, what we are finding is bigger than what the mouth can say.”















