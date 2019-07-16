



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the military has recorded “great success” in the fight against insecurity.





Speaking when he visited the troops stationed at 1 division super camp in Kuyello, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state on Monday, Buratai said the military had reduced insecurity in the country.





He warned those playing politics with the security to desist, adding that the army would not hesitate to take action against them.





Buratai said there have been no major attacks in the last three weeks because of the new strategy.

“Apart from some isolated remote areas as a result of some other factors, the attacks have drastically reduced,” Buratai said.





“That means we are winning and it is a great success which people should be assured. All these cries of insecurity which some groups and individuals are taking it as a political game I think they should have a rethink because it is no longer the case.





“Insecurity has been tamed right now in the northeast and in the northwest and even in other areas we are doing so well. Our troops are deployed in support of the government, civil police and indeed the civil authorities.”