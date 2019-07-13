



Two witnesses presented by Victor Fingesi, candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the Rivers state governorship election, have confessed that they were bribed to lie under oath.





According to The Nation, they made the confession during the sitting of the election tribunal on Friday.





One of the witnesses, who swore under oath that his name is Stanley Okereke confessed that his real name is Igonikon Gbainyaa.





During cross examination, he was said to have confessed that he was not the collation agent for Ahoada west as he had claimed.

He reportedly told the tribunal presided by J. A. Orjiako that he was procured by Fingesi to lie.





Wali Okei, another ADP witness, confessed that he was contracted few days to the hearing to testify in favour of Fingesi.





He said he was not a member of the ADP and at no time did he serve the party as its collation agent in Ahoada west.





Okei said he was “pressured by his conscience” to declare the truth despite “collecting bribe” from Fingesi.





According to him, other witnesses earlier called by Fingesi, were also part of the arrangement.





The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) had declared Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election.





Wike polled 886,264 votes ahead of Biokpomabo Awara, candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), who garnered 173,859 votes.





Gbainyaa and Okei could be charged with perjury and if convicted, they could be sentenced to 14 years in prison.





Section 117 of the criminal code reads: “Any person who, in any judicial proceeding, or for the purpose of instituting any judicial proceeding, knowingly gives false testimony touching any matter which is material to any question then depending in that proceeding, or intended to be raised in that proceeding, is guilty of an offence, which is called perjury.”





Section 118 of the code reads: “Any person who commits perjury is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”



