The mouthpiece of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reacted to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.The Northern socio-cultural organization said it was still studying the letter and will speak on it soon.ACF, in a one-sentence statement sent to The Nation by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, did not give further details.According to the forum, “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is studying Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and will make it’s position known soon.”Obasanjo in the letter released by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, had expressed worry over high level of insecurity in the country.He called on the president to take decisive action to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown crisis.According the letter: “I am very much worried and afraid that we are on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay. Without being immodest, as a Nigerian who still bears the scar of the Nigerian civil war on my body and with a son who bears the scar of fighting Boko Haram on his body, you can understand, I hope, why I am so concerned.”