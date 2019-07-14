



Ahead of the semi-final match with Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), head coach of Algeria Djamel Belmadi, has declared that his wards are two more steps from writing their own history.





Belmadi’s side are unbeaten so far in Egypt, a record they hope to maintain against Nigeria in order to fulfil their lofty dreams.





“First of all we have to beat Nigeria and think of what the other step will have for us,” the former Algerian international said at the pre-match press conference attended by TheCable on Saturday.





“We have two more difficult steps to reach that target. We will try our best to win the tournament in Egypt.

“We are running behind this target. These current set of players want to write history as well.





Algeria has not tasted AFCON success for the past 29 years and they will be hoping to win in Egypt.





“The one we won was achieved long time ago in Algiers. It was at home. This is away from home and more difficult.





The current Fennecs team are tipped to emulate the 1990 set which was inspired by the duo of Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi.





“Those players that were mentioned are greats of the game in Africa. They made history for our football. They played in World Cup 1982 and 1986.”





Algeria will continue the journey to a second AFCON when they face a difficult semi-final against three-time champions Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.



