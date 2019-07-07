The Christian Association of Nigeria has explained why it has refused to ‘jump to conclusions’ about the rape allegations against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Mr. Biodun FatoyinboIt however stated that, no matter who is involved, rape is ungodly and reprehensible.CAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, on Sunday expressed displeasure that Christendom has been subjected to ridicule on account of the allegations leveled against Fatoyinbo, who the apex Christian body in the country described as “one of the nation’s leading pastors.”It said, “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria is seriously concerned about the disturbing situation concerning Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, one of our leading pastors in the country, on whom an allegation of rape has been leveled by one of our daughters, Mrs. Busola Dakolo.“It is disheartening how some commentators and columnists have been insulting the Body of Christ in Nigeria as a result of this incident. Like we have earlier stated, it doesn’t matter who is involved, rape is ungodly and reprehensible.“But we have resisted the temptation to jump into any conclusion since a body like ours will be expected to have uncovered the truth about any matter before making public statements and not base its position merely upon media reports.”According to CAN, its stance that Fatoyinbo’s church has not been an active member of CAN does not put COZA outside the spiritual watch-care of the apex Christian organisation.It said, “CAN is the umbrella body for every Christian and church in Nigeria. Jesus Christ, the head of the Church, does not turn back anyone that comes to him and CAN also does not.“The ministry of the Church, according to Jesus Christ, is the ministry of reconciliation, which is centred on true love and forgiveness of those who repent.“The Bible states it clearly that ‘God demonstrates his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us’ (Romans 5:8, 11). Having reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, God has committed to us the ministry of reconciling the world unto Himself and to one another (2 Corinthians 5:19-21).“Since both Pastor Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Dakolo are Christians, the leadership of CAN is already seeking ways to address the issues in order to heal every wound already inflicted on the parties concerned and the body of Christ in general.”CAN stated that its hope was that steps, which would exacerbate the current damages already done, would be avoided.“As we seek the help of CAN elders and the Holy Spirit in resolving the current problem, it is our prayer that both parties will sheathe their swords and stop the media war in the interest of the Church and for the greater glory of God,” it added.