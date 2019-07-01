



Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, says his state is ready for the Ruga settlement initiative of the federal government.





He disclosed this while speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

The federal government had introduced the initiative as part of measures to resolve the farmers-herders crisis but it has been rejected in different parts of the country.





On Sunday, Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, said governors in the south-south and south-east would not cede any land for the settlement in their respective states.





More to follow…



