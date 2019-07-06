



Inuwa Yahaya, governor of Gombe state, says his administration is going ahead with the implementation of the Ruga initiative.





The federal government had proposed Ruga as a means to end the incessant clashes between farmers and herders.





It, however, suspended the programme on Wednesday following public outcry, saying the initiative lacks consistency with its national livestock transformation plan.





But speaking after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Yahaya said the state had reserved over 200,000 hectares of land to implement the scheme.





He said he is yet to agree with the suspension of the scheme because the action could be “inimical to our people”.





“President Buhari’s intention on the Ruga settlement scheme is laudable and the people of Gombe, who are predominantly Fulanis will definitely key into it,” Yahaya said.





“As I speak to you now, Gombe state government has set aside over 200,000 hectare of land for the implementation of the Ruga Settlement scheme in the state.





“So, because some states rejected the scheme doesn’t mean that Gombe state will not go ahead to implement it.





“Up till now, I don’t want to believe that the pilot scheme has been suspended. We are going to continue with it, because to us it’s a very good initiative in view of the hardship our people (herdsmen) are now facing.





“We need to find a lasting solution to their predicaments so as to save their lives because they are Nigerians too.





“So, I don’t want to believe that the president has suspended the scheme – this is worrisome and may be inimical to our people.’’



