 WATCH VIDEO: Over 50 vehicles destroyed, policemen shot as Shi'ites invade National Assembly | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » WATCH VIDEO: Over 50 vehicles destroyed, policemen shot as Shi'ites invade National Assembly

9:19 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


A Tuesday protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites turned fierce after at least 2 policemen were shot with over 50 vehicles destroyed.

The sect members, who were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, that had been in detention since December, 2015, also attacked six other policemen at the National Assembly with stones and clubs.

It was learnt that the Shiite members overpowered the policemen at the gate of the National Assembly, collected one of their guns and shot the two security operatives.

VIDEO BELOW...




Video Credits - Roots TV



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top