A Tuesday protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites turned fierce after at least 2 policemen were shot with over 50 vehicles destroyed.The sect members, who were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, that had been in detention since December, 2015, also attacked six other policemen at the National Assembly with stones and clubs.It was learnt that the Shiite members overpowered the policemen at the gate of the National Assembly, collected one of their guns and shot the two security operatives.VIDEO BELOW...Video Credits - Roots TV