The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the travel restrictions placed on politicians that engaged in electoral fraud by the United States has validated his claim that the poll was rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.The former Vice-President in a statement by his media aide, Mr Paul Ibe, on Wednesday said he had maintained that the poll was rigged and not credible, insisting that he won the election.He alleged that the APC, Buhari and his allies engaged in propaganda to deny that the election was rigged.According to him, after many months of allegedly living in denial, the Buhari’s administration is faced with the truth in the form of a US visa ban on politicians who undermined Nigeria’s democracy.He quoted the spokesman for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, as saying, “We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.“The Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in undermining democracy in Nigeria. These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.”Atiku said the above statement was a vindication of his position that the 2019 elections were “undermined by the actions of state actors and institutions.”He added, “We also wish to thank the United States of America for standing with the Nigerian people against those whose desire it is to truncate our democracy.We urge the Nigerian people not to despair. There is hope on the horizon.