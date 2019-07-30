Less than three days after a court outlawed activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in the country, members of the group staged a protest in Abuja.





The Shi’ites, who converged on Apo in the nation’s capital, chanted: “Free El-Zakyzaky”. Upon sighting them, some residents took to their heels.

Security operatives who were hunting for the sect members within the city center found it difficult to trace them. Unlike last week when they clashed with the police, leading to loss of lives, the Shi’ites had a field day while pressing home their demands.





Below is a video of the protest: