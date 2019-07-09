Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has given reasons why he wants to be the Governor of Kogi State in November.





Melaye, who has declared his intention to vie for the number one seat in Kogi, in a video on his Instagram page, said he wanted to be governor of the state to arrest the precarious situations in the state found itself.





According to him, “Kogi State is undergoing perilous time, Kogi State is undergoing precarious situation. Kogi State today is not only sick but equally suffers from what I call a ‘dreadful continental abnormality.’





“People are dying, salaries are not being paid, pensioners are not being paid, insecurity at its highest level in the history of our state, kidnapping, child molestation, child labour and pervasive hunger are facing Kogi State.”



Watch video below: