The Super Eagles team who finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019 have just arrived Nigeria.
In the tournament the Nigerians lost twice, once to Madagascar in the group and then they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Algeria.
Despite those two disappointments, between those games, their best results include victories over defending champions Cameroon and then South Africa in the knockout stage.
In the videos below, we can see the Nigerian squad walking out of their plane after it had touched down on Nigerian soil.
There are also videos of the Super Eagles arrival at the airport and we take a look at the reception from fans and dignitaries.
WATCH VIDEOS BELOW
July 19, 2019
We’re here! #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/TWrWDWI7Jg— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
Big Thank you to our wonderful @NGRPresident His Excellency @MBuhari who was represented by the SGF and other top dignitaries for giving us a rousing welcome from Egypt. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/BBSEdLj0qq— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
Credits: Twitter/Getty
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.