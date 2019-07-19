 VIDEO: Watch Super Eagles team arrive back in Nigeria after AFCON 2019 bronze medal | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Watch Super Eagles team arrive back in Nigeria after AFCON 2019 bronze medal

The Super Eagles team who finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019 have just arrived Nigeria.

In the tournament the Nigerians lost twice, once to Madagascar in the group and then they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Algeria.

Despite those two disappointments, between those games, their best results include victories over defending champions Cameroon and then South Africa in the knockout stage.

In the videos below, we can see the Nigerian squad walking out of their plane after it had touched down on Nigerian soil.

There are also videos of the Super Eagles arrival at the airport and we take a look at the reception from fans and dignitaries.

Credits: Twitter/Getty 




