Some civil servants in Kogi state have protested against the administration of Yahaya Bello, governor of the state.





In an undated video which surfaced on Tuesday, the protesters, who were armed with various placards and branches of trees, can be heard chanting solidarity songs in Yoruba, indicating that they are from Kogi west.





“This suffering is too much, we cannot cope,” one of the songs can be heard in the video.

Bello has been accused of owing civil servants between 8 to 38 months salary arrears. The governor, however, argued that he only owed the state workers four months salaries.





In May, the governor said unpaid salaries of workers is most pressing issue for him.





Below is a video of the protest.



