“Yeah, it has also happened to me ooh, If they tell me for my dream I no go believe am, see Tayo’s vehicle, see bullet…” those are the words of a lucky passenger who escaped an attack by herdsmen on one of Nigerian roads.
In an undated video, passengers could be seen narrating how a police convoy saved them after a man opened fire on vehicles.
There have been reports of attacks on travellers across the country. In June, a hunter was killed by suspected herdsmen in Orin Ekiti, Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti state.
Below is the video.
