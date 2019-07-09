 VIDEO: Police save travellers from gun attack | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
“Yeah, it has also happened to me ooh, If they tell me for my dream I no go believe am, see Tayo’s vehicle, see bullet…” those are the words of a lucky passenger who escaped an attack by herdsmen on one of Nigerian roads.

In an undated video, passengers could be seen narrating how a police convoy saved them after a man opened fire on vehicles.

There have been reports of attacks on travellers across the country. In June, a hunter was killed by suspected herdsmen in Orin Ekiti, Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti state.

Below is the video.





