Two pastors, one from Kenya and the other from South Africa allegedly claimed to have found Jesus and are presenting the man to their congregation as the son of God.Images of the Caucasian male whom they are calling 'jesus' were captured while he was speaking to a group of people in what appears to be a church, and the pictures are now making waves on the internet and questions are being asked.According to Twitter user, @Desaylor1, on one hand, a yet-to-be identified Kenyan pastor had the 'jesus' dressed as the biblical version of Christ and had him speaking to his congregation after claiming to have found 'Jesus' on the streets of Kenya.Another Twitter user, @Kennytexxxkkk shared photos of the same 'jesus' on the other hand, being introduced by a South African pastor to his members.Both pastors allegedly told their congregants that 'jesus' had returned and lucky for them, He landed in Africa first.