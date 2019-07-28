Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday visited the parents of youth corps member, Precious Owolabi, who was shot dead recently when Shiite members clashed with Police in Abuja.
Owolabi was a youth corps member undergoing his primary assignment with Channels Television before he was killed while reporting the incident that claimed his life.
The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, accompanied the VP on the visit.
Taking to his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo on Sunday evening, the VP had tweeted:
“Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child.
“This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man.
“May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved ones.”
