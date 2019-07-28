 VIDEO: Osinbajo visits parents of slain Channels TV corper Precious Owolabi | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Osinbajo visits parents of slain Channels TV corper Precious Owolabi

7:10 PM 0
A+ A-


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday visited the parents of youth corps member, Precious Owolabi, who was shot dead recently when Shiite members clashed with Police in Abuja.

Owolabi was a youth corps member undergoing his primary assignment with Channels Television before he was killed while reporting the incident that claimed his life.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, accompanied the VP on the visit.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo on Sunday evening, the VP had tweeted:


“Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child.

“This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man.

“May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved ones.”

See the video as posted via the VP’s Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo:





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top