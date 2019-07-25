



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, sealed off a massive estate allegedly traced to Nneoma Nkechi, wife of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.





Okorocha is currently the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district.







The estate is located in the Akachi area of Owerri, the State capital.



a video seen on Thursday, the state-of-the-art estate has many units of block of flats.





The houses were allegedly built with state funds.





Recall that EFCC confirmed the seizure of assets and properties linked to Okorocha, his wife, daughter as well as associates including son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who served as his Chief of Staff.





A statement by its spokesman, Tony Orilade, said “the marking of the properties which is a fall-out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition”.