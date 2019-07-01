Following the unsavoury activities of herdsmen in their community, Nnewi residents in Anambra State have decided to act on their own by chasing out herders from their town.
Watch the video below:
IT HAS STARTED!!!— Knight_Templar (@yerima_milgwe21) June 29, 2019
Nnewi Community chased out Fulani herdsmen out of their town this morning as part of cleansing exercise. The Community is considering banning beef including Suya, cow leg & cow tail from their markets. An excellent start to taming the menace! pic.twitter.com/9S4KmWKPzw
