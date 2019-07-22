



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) shed/outpost was Monday afternoon set ablaze by Shi’ite members in Abuja.





This is following the clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) better known as Shiites, and the police, on Monday at the federal secretariat in Abuja.





NEMA outpost was set ablaze as Shiite members destroyed police vehicles in the area.

Shiites last week claimed that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was on the verge of going blind and may also lose his life if not allowed to go for medical treatment.





IMN raised the alarm after the Kaduna State High Court on Thursday, ordered that the Islamic cleric should remain in detention.





VIDEO: