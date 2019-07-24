



Imoh Williams, Chairman of Abak Local Government in Akwa Ibom State has been accused of assaulting an artisan for calling him out on Facebook over N75k he is allegedly being owed.





The local goverment chairman's P.A, Godswill Alele, allegedly invited the artisan identified as Godwin Abraham to Abak Council with promises of getting his money and another job, after being owed for a previous job of decorating event halls.

However after he got to the council building, he was allegedly beaten, left with several injuries and also not paid. In the video shared online, the artisan was spotted being flogged with a belt. Here is it below;



