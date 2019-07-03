A Nigerian governor has caught the attention of the public eye with his act of humility after he was spotted on a queue as he was about to board a commercial flight.





In a trending video in the online community, Governor Abdulrazaq of Kwara state was filmed on camera by an onlooker as he patiently waited his turn with other passengers who were about to board a commercials flight.

Although as random as his actions may appear, it is quite unusual for someone in a high position of power like the governor, to be seen in such circumstances.





This is usually because of safety and security reasons as well as the fact that there are always pressing issues that need the timely response of political office leaders.