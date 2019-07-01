Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun says life as a celebrity is hard.





Speaking in an interview with RED TV, a media initiative of United Bank for Africa (UBA), the 28-year-old said he has now learnt to save and invest his money.

“The hardest part of being a celebrity, for me, is being one. It’s crazy to wake up every morning and be Wizkid. That’s why every time, I try to give people 100% of me so what you see is what you get,” he said.





“I have learnt to be smarter with my money, to save my money and I have learnt to invest a lot and that is what I do.”