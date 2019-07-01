 VIDEO: It’s hard to be a celebrity, says Wizkid | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: It's hard to be a celebrity, says Wizkid

Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun says life as a celebrity is hard.

Speaking in an interview with RED TV, a media initiative of United Bank for Africa (UBA), the 28-year-old said he has now learnt to save and invest his money.


“The hardest part of being a celebrity, for me, is being one. It’s crazy to wake up every morning and be Wizkid. That’s why every time, I try to give people 100% of me so what you see is what you get,” he said.

“I have learnt to be smarter with my money, to save my money and I have learnt to invest a lot and that is what I do.”





