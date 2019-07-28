



The video of a young man threatening to kill police officers is currently making rounds online.





Reports state he had been arrested by the security men based on the suspicion that he was a cultist, and even though he had been handcuffed and placed behind a van, the yet to be identified man continued to make threats, warning that he would come back to kill the officers who apprehended him.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “if you know what’s good for you, just run away from this station because I’ll come back and when I do, I’ll kill all of you.”





