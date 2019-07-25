One of the workers of Action Against Hunger, a non-governmental organisation in Borno state, has spoken from captivity.





Insurgents suspected to be members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had attacked a convoy of aid workers in Damasak, Borno state, last week, killing a driver before kidnapping six aid workers.





In a video obtained by TheCable, one of the victims simply identified as Grace, appealed to the federal government, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the international community to come to her rescue.





Citing the instances of Hawa Liman and some aid workers who were killed in captivity, Grace, who wore a blue hijab in the video, sought intervention.

The other captives were also seen.





“My name is Grace. I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno state. My base is Damasak. We went to work on Thursday, July 18, 2019, and on our way back to Damasak, we were caught by the army of Calipher,” she said.





“We went to work on Thursday, 18th of July 2019. On our way back to Damasak, we were caught by this army called the Calipha, they brought us here and we actually don’t know where we are up till this moment.





“I want to beg CAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, because I am the only Christian among the six of us here, I want to beg that CAN association should do something about me to see how I can be released.





“I also want to beg Action Against Hunger, Borno state, we are six here; all of us are staff, we went to work and on our way back to our base, we were caught. I beg Action Against Hunger we have families, some of us have children.





“I’m begging Action Against Hunger that they should please do something about us. I also want to count on Nigeria, our nation… we are Nigerians and we are also working for Nigeria. I beg that Nigeria government should please do something to see that we are released.





“Some aid workers were caught and also asked to be released but because Nigeria did not do anything about it, they were killed. I am begging on behalf of all of us here, that please Nigerians should not allow such to happen to us.”





Below is the video: