The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Sunday visited Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA Abuja chapter.





The leader of CAN North central, Israel Akanji, and FCT Chapter, Jonah Samson were present and honored in COZA following allegation rape by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.





Akanji, speaking during the service, said he was impressed and blessed in COZA, adding that the church was with Pastor Biodun and praying for him.





He noted that the church is praying for Pastor Fatoyinbo and COZA and hopes that he comes out victorious from the rape allegations case.

Akanji said: “I thought I knew music until I came into Coza , I have been greatly impressed touched and blessed in this place





“We are with you, we will continue to be with you, we are in support of your pastor and stand by him as this church continue to march forward and gate of hell shall not prevail.





“My message for you is in Colossians 1:3 , the church in Nigeria is praying for you, we pray this church rise from glory to glory.





“In the journey of life sometimes we find ourselves wounded and dying the people we expect to come and help us are not there they are the once that work out what Samaritan did in time of need was show love today we have come





“I believe God has set up COZA church for our generation to do things differently If anything happens to COZA it happens to the body of Christ





“Our goal is to the victory of God and I pray nothing will bring this church down in Jesus name





“How can we hear that one church God has a plan for us going through this Jerusalem-Jericho road and walk away? We will not do such a thing.





“We are here to let you know we are with you. Lord will bring you out stronger and your pastor by the grace of God will continue to be the voice of God





“We pray the lord stands by you because you are not alone and have brothers praying for you.”





This is coming at a time when a former staff of COZA also alleged that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her sometime in 2017 at the pastor’s house.





According to her, Pastor Fatoyinbo asked her to come to his house outside Nigeria on the particular day (a Thursday morning) to take some instructions and go for an errand but the scenario changed after he stopped discussing the church and grabbed her towards him.