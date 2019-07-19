 VIDEO: Billionaire Femi Otedola, daughter travel travel to Italy just to have Ice Cream +Nigerians react | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Billionaire Femi Otedola, daughter travel travel to Italy just to have Ice Cream +Nigerians react

Hilarious reactions as Otedola and daughter DJ Cuppy travel to Italy just to have Ice Cream

Nigerians are going wild in the comment section of DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

The businessman and his daughters are currently on holiday. Yesterday, Cuppy shared a video on her Instagram page showing herself and her dad having some Ice cream.


According to Cuppy, they traveled to Italy for a day just to have the Ice Cream. Otedola corrected her saying one hour.

The comments under the post are quite hilarious. Some of them in anger have blocked Cuppy as they place a permanent curse on poverty. See reactions below.





