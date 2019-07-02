The excitement in Big Brother Naija house has just begun as the female housemates wore their bikinis yesterday, July 1, 2019. as they dived into the house Jacuzzi for the first time this season.It is no news that most of girls in the house have really flattering figures. We have Internet sensation, Symply Tacha and video vixen, Mercy who already got tongues wagging on Twitter, and they have also been trending since Ebuka introduced them on stage.Although, Mercy revealed she achieved her hot body through surgical means. The sexy video vixen and Gedoni have sparked off new romance in the house less than 24 hours after commencement of the show.The two were spotted cuddling. Is this a strategy or are the feelings setting in already?