



President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, appeared to ignore head coach of the national team, Gernot Rohr, during the presentation of bronze medals.





The Super Eagles clinched third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday night.





Odion Ighalo, who now has five goals at the tournament, netted the only goal in the third minute.





However, during the medal presentation after the match, Pinnick seemed to snub Rohr in a video trending online.

As the German walked towards the podium, the NFF chief did not shake hands with the coach like the other dignitaries and looked away.





Although, there is uncertainty over Rohr’s future, he is expected to stay on, with one year left on his current deal.