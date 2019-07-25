The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is currently flooded.





The flood has affected the front stretch of the arrival and departure area.





This followed a heavy downpour at the nation’s capital Thursday morning.





It was gathered that all morning flights to Abuja from most of the nation’s airports have been cancelled due to bad weather.

It is unclear if the latest development would cause the government to carry out design adjustment to forestall flood at the facility.





It would be recalled that in 2018, the Federal Government approved extra $490 million for the construction of new international terminal.





President Muhammadu Buhari launched the terminal last December.