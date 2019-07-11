No longer able to bear the sight of Bobrisky as he ‘slays’ in different male Veteran filmmaker, Fidelis Duker has aired his thoughts on the ‘Shim’.Duker is clearly not a fan of Bobrisky and he has called for his arrest.Sharing a photo of Bobrisky on his Facebook page, Fidelis Duker wrote,‘when would this Boy/Man be arrested? This is getting more irritating’.