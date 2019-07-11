No longer able to bear the sight of Bobrisky as he ‘slays’ in different male Veteran filmmaker, Fidelis Duker has aired his thoughts on the ‘Shim’.
Duker is clearly not a fan of Bobrisky and he has called for his arrest.
Sharing a photo of Bobrisky on his Facebook page, Fidelis Duker wrote,
‘when would this Boy/Man be arrested? This is getting more irritating’.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.