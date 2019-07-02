



The Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial district, Abdullahi Yahaya has emerged as the 9th Senate Leader, thereby putting to rest insinuations that Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa North might clinch the position.





In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan which was read during plenary after a two-week recess on Tuesday, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s said the choice of selection of the rest of principal officers was as a result of extensive consultation with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.





“I wish to bring to your notice, list of principal officers of the 9th Senate which were agreed by consensus,” he said.





“After extensive consultation by the leadership of the party, I wish to bring to your notice list of the rest of principal officers.”

There are:





1. Senate leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya

2. Deputy Senate leader, Senator Boroffice Robert Ajayi

3. Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

4. Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Abdullahi Sabi





In the same vein, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a letter written by its national chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus picked Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as Minority leader of the Senate.





Others are:





Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Yau.





The Majority Leader and his Minority counterpart consequently addressed the Senate plenary, while they expressed their readiness to work for the success of the 9th Senate.