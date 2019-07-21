Hip-pop singer David Adedeji Adeleke aka DAVIDO has been dragged before Igbosere Magistrate Court 2 Lagos State over an alleged fraud of N4, 000,000.00 (Four Million Naira).Investigation revealed that Davido and his Personal Assistant are been sued for fraudulently obtaining the sum of N4, 000,000.00 only, from an American based Nigerian born upcoming artist Andre- Tejiri Ochuko Ibhihwiori in the label of Always on Cash Records.The matter came up for mentioning on the 23rd of May, 2019 as No 16 on the case list at Magistrate Court 2 Igbosere. Listed as defendants in the suit marked MCL/702/19 are: David Adedeji Adeleke (Davido) – his Personal Assistant: Busari Idris Temitiope (Alias Aloma) and; Davido Music Worldwide Limited music label.When the matter was called, none of the Defendants, including Davido was in Court, neither were they represented by their lawyers.Counsel to the Claimant Alabh George Turnah, (MON) informed the Court that the Defendants according to the bailiff of the Court, refused to accept service of the originating processes and pleaded the Court for an order for substituted service, which the Court granted.Court papers revealed that Davido and his management collected the money as fee to feature in a musical collabo with artist Tjay sometime in January, 2019 but have since then failed to either make himself available for the music collabo or refund the money.The case was however adjourned to the ”23rd of august 2019” for report of service and commencement of trial.