The University of Ilorin has said it has yet to trace the academic record of Biodun Fatoyinbo, the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.It was learnt that the UNILORIN could not find the cleric’s name on its graduates’ list.The Director of Corporate Affairs of the University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun, said they had checked their academic record unit in the registry and could not find the name of the pastor, who has been accused of sex abuse by Busola Dakolo.He said, “I have not got any feedback yet from our Academic Records Office. We have been checking, but we have not got anything on him, probably if we know the year he was in the university or the year he graduated or his course of study, that would make it easy for us to trace his record.”When our source visited the university on Thursday, the record of Fatoyinbo had yet to be traced at the academic record unit of the registry.However, it is believed Fatoyinbo attended UNILORIN but did not take his final examination papers for some reasons.However, a source claimed he moved to Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma certificate. Unconfirmed reports claimed he attended University of Benin, Edo State after leaving University of Ilorin without completing his studiesMeanwhile, members of Ilorin branch of COZA seem not bothered by the rape allegation levelled against Fatoyinbo by Dakolo.Members, who attended Wednesday’s service at the church opposite Mount Olives Anglican Church and Princess Luxury Suit on Pipeline Road, GRA, Ilorin, looked totally unruffled by the rape allegation.Efforts to speak with Pastor Olusegun Soetan, who is in charge of the church, was not successful as the ushers insisted that he could not be seen until next week.But one of the ushers, who identified himself as Japhet Akinola, said the church which started some years ago and holding services on temporary places including Kwara Hotels and the Stella Obasanjo Multi-purpose Hall, moved to its permanent site a few years ago.Akinola said, “The allegation made by that lady against the Senior Pastor has no substance.”