Two farmers shot dead as Boko Haram raids Chibok

Two farmers have been shot dead by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Kautikari village, Chibok local government area of Borno state.

A source, who confirmed the incident, said the farmers were rounding off on their farmlands around 4pm when the insurgents attacked, and while others ran into the bush, two of them were killed.

“They were caught unawares, and while they were asking what the demand was, they got killed,” the source said.

“There is a company of army in nearby Kwada, and they have moved into Kautikari.”

The source identified the deceased farmers as Ali Yanga and Wahum Dura.

Kautikari is about 17 kilometres from Chibok town, where the insurgents abducted about 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

