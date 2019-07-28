A seemingly innocent reply by
Davido to a complimentary tweet has set Nigerian Twitter on fire.
A fan Tweeted at the singer this
morning saying, 'Davido Working with Lyta brings Orgasm to my eyes. Davido has
been helping young talent since 1846 There’s nobody around Davido that’s not
successful I repeat Nobody, even his gateman is richer than me'.
In response to this tweet, Davido
said, 'my gateman litt! 2 cribs 3 whips'.
See how Nigerians are reacting
below...
