A seemingly innocent reply by Davido to a complimentary tweet has set Nigerian Twitter on fire.

A fan Tweeted at the singer this morning saying, 'Davido Working with Lyta brings Orgasm to my eyes. Davido has been helping young talent since 1846 There’s nobody around Davido that’s not successful I repeat Nobody, even his gateman is richer than me'.

In response to this tweet, Davido said, 'my gateman litt! 2 cribs 3 whips'.
See how Nigerians are reacting below...

