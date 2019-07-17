



Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has unveiled his starting line-up against Tunisia.





Nigeria comes up against for the Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday evening.





Rohr has handed Deportivo La Coruña goalkeeper Francis Uzoho an Africa Cup of Nations debut.





Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong line-up as the central defenders with Jamilu Collins occupying the left fullback positions.

Chidozie Awaziem’s suspension has opened the door for Torino’s Ola Aina to return to the starting XI.





Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi start in front of the defence and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi will play in an advanced midfield position.





In the frontline, wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa will feature either side of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations leading scorer Odion Ighalo.





Nigeria Starting XI Vs Tunisia : Uzoho; Aina, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Ighalo, Musa