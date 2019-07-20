



Commonly known as ‘licky-licky’ in Nigeria, the African velvet tamarind is an orange sweet-sour fruit coated with hard velvety black shells.





Aside from its distinct taste, the African velvet tamarind is enriched with essential nutrients of immense benefits to your health. Here are five reasons you should include the tropical fruits in your snacks menu;





Prevents cancer





Perhaps one of the notable benefits you get from snacking on this fruit is its high fibre component. This takes care of toxins in the body thereby protecting the colon mucus membrane from carcinogens. Consequently, snacking on ‘licky-licky’ helps reduce cancer risks.

Prevents high blood pressure





African velvet tamarind is rich in potassium, a mineral and electrolyte, that regulates heartbeat and breathing. It also reduces the effects of sodium on the body by ensuring body fluid balance. The more potassium you consume, the more sodium you’ll pass out through urine.





Potassium also helps to ease tension in your blood vessel walls, which helps further lower blood pressure.





Treats malaria





Researchers have found that the ‘licky-licky’ leaves inhibit the growth of Plasmodium falciparum, a parasite responsible for malaria. Hence, consuming concoction made from the leaves can help treat malaria.





Serves as antioxidant





Scientifically called ‘dialium indum’, the fruit contains antioxidants that help deal with free radicals to keep cells and vital body organs healthy. It is packed with alpha hydroxy acid, an active component, that acts as exfoliator used for removing dead cells from skin pores.





Healthy heart and eyes





Another benefit of including tamarinds in your diet is to leverage on its vitamin C nutrients. This provides you with protection against eyes and cardiovascular disease.





Besides, it also helps boost your immune system and tackles any threat to your overall health.